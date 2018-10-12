UH Productions

8th Annual Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest
Photos

  • Marcel Saragena, Photos Editor | Adrien Ace, Photographer
  • Updated

The 8th Annual Mō’ili’ili Summer Fest was held on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at 1110 University Ave., the former Varsity Theatre parking lot and Coyne Street. The event was a way to celebrate the historic Mō’ili’ili and the Obon season. It is a street festival alongside one of Hon…

Let’s talk about substance abuse
Features

  • Meldrick Ravida, Associate Features Editor
  • Updated

Adderall is claimed to help heighten focus to get work done. But, it appears that the risks of using psychoactive drugs outweigh the benefits in the face of the current opioid public health crisis.

Finding yourself with pageantry
Fashion

  • Doris Kung, Ka Leo O Hawai'i

Miss Chinatown Hawaii Brooke Alcuran placed second runner-up at the 75th Annual Miss Hawaii Scholarship Program on June 15 at the Hawaii Theatre after judges assessed candidates’ conversational skills, talents and more.