Tucked away on the second floor of Hemenway Hall at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa is KTUH, the student-run radio station on campus. For 50 years, KTUH has been serving the community as Hawai‘i’s only 24-hour, noncommercial educational station.
New Articles
As a teenager, all I wanted to do was meet them. Now, six years later, as I tearfully watched them perform on stage, I realized I was finally fulfilling a dream I stopped nurturing a long time ago.
At the highest point of the Pacific Ocean, approximately 14,000 feet above sea level, is a battle between science and what some consider sacred on an active volcano that hasn’t erupted since 4,000 years ago–it is clear that both sides will not budge.
A celebration of life for former University of Hawai'i at Mānoa School of Travel Industry Management dean Chuck Y. Gee was held on June 25 at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel.
When people first hear a song, its catchy lyrics or beat is what keeps them listening.
In Hawai‘i, Micronesians are often grouped as one ethnicity—but that’s not the case. Over 2,100 islands make up Micronesia with dozens of ethnicities, as I’ve learned in my Pacific Islands Studies class last year.
Ka Leo Videos
Keep up with Ka Leo videos! New videos are found on their YouTube channel every week!
Construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea is expected to begin this summer. SEE MORE: https://bit.ly/2Y41QTt #HINews