Celebrating 50 years of KTUH
  • Chavonnie Ramos, Editor in Chief
  • Updated

Tucked away on the second floor of Hemenway Hall at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa is KTUH, the student-run radio station on campus. For 50 years, KTUH has been serving the community as Hawai‘i’s only 24-hour, noncommercial educational station.

Ka Leo Abroad: Entering the Magic Shop
  • Kailanianna Ablog, Opinions Editor

As a teenager, all I wanted to do was meet them. Now, six years later, as I tearfully watched them perform on stage, I realized I was finally fulfilling a dream I stopped nurturing a long time ago. 

TMT receives notice to proceed, protests continue
  • Cassie Ordonio, Managing Editor

At the highest point of the Pacific Ocean, approximately 14,000 feet above sea level, is a battle between science and what some consider sacred on an active volcano that hasn’t erupted since 4,000 years ago–it is clear that both sides will not budge.

Reporting on Micronesian issues
  • Cassie Ordonio, Managing Editor

In Hawai‘i, Micronesians are often grouped as one ethnicity—but that’s not the case. Over 2,100 islands make up Micronesia with dozens of ethnicities, as I’ve learned in my Pacific Islands Studies class last year.

Mānoa Now E2: State approves TMT construction on Maunakea

Construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea is expected to begin this summer. SEE MORE: https://bit.ly/2Y41QTt #HINews

